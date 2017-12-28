Pakistan's NAB okays new graft reference against Sharif brothers

Pakistan's anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau, has approved the filing of a new reference against former and Chief over misuse of public money in a road construction project for their home in

The board okayed the corruption reference against the Sharif brothers on Wednesday for constructing a two-lane road from Raiwind to their family residence at Jati Umra, which allegedly caused a loss of over Rs 125 million to the national exchequer, reported.

Three corruption references are already pending before an accountability court against the

The NAB also authorised investigations against two former Prime Ministers -- and -- belonging to the Peoples Party (PPP).

Ashraf will face an investigation regarding a Rs 113 billion loss to the national exchequer caused by the delay in the execution of the Nandipur Power Project and Gilani for misuse of authority in appointments in Saindak Metal Limited.

Balochistan's former Chief Nawab Aslam Raisani, former Communication and his spouse Asma and of the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also came under the lens of NAB with the initiation of investigations against them.

Raisani is accused of receiving compensation of over Rs 1,817 million from the government, which he allegedly distributed among his relatives.

Alamgir and his wife were accused of having assets beyond their known sources of income. Both had accumulated assets of over Rs 2.486 billion.

The NAB Executive Board's meeting chaired by Justice (retd) also decided to launch investigations and filing of references against former Masood Chisti, former and former for allegedly delaying the Nandipur Hydel Power Project that caused a loss of over Rs 113 billion.

A reference against a former of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Syed Asif Akhtar Hashmi, was also approved.

