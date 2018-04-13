Pakistan SC disqualifies Nawaz Sharif from holding office for life

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister from holding office for life in a landmark verdict that will change the course of the countrys political history.

According to Dawn online, the verdict was delivered unanimously by a five-judge bench of the top court.

Sharif was disqualified under the Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution according to which he will be unable to contest elections for the rest of his life.

leader Jahangir Tareen was among the other lawmakers also disqualified under the said article.