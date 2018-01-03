Pakistan should do more to fight terror: US

A day after the confirmed suspending $255 million of military aid to for "harbouring terrorists", US said should do more to fight

Addressing the press at the on Tuesday, Sanders said the actions being taken against were a follow-up to Trump's policy announced last year.

"The outlined a new strategy for and in August. At that time, he laid out (a policy) and said is not fulfilling its obligations," she said.

"The is simply following through on a commitment that he made (...) we know can do more to fight and we want them to step up and do that."

Asked if there was any particular incident that prompted the US President's Monday tweet, Sanders said: "This is something that the has been following and has talked about back during August when he laid out his and strategy.

"And this is something the administration continues to watch on a daily basis," she said.

Sanders said that further action against -- and other countries that did not side with the US on at the UN -- would be announced in the next 24-48 hours.

The White House's move to suspend military aid has been seen as the first step to implementing Trump's pledge to tighten economic restrictions on

Military aid to was cut after Trump, in a tweet, accused of being a "liar".

"The US had foolishly given more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools.

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" he tweeted.

The tweet had come in the aftermath of an increasingly terse back-and-forth between and

