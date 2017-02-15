TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South

UP assembly polls: Dimple Yadav campaigns for sister-in-law Aparna
Business Standard

Palanisamy meets Governor, stakes claim to form government

Palanisamy is part of AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala camp

IANS  |  Chennai 

Palanisamy
Palanisamy

AIADMK's legislature party leader Edapadi K Palanisamy on Wednesday evening met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao with a list of legislators supporting him and staked claim to form the government, a party leader said.

Addressing reporters after the Governor met Palanisamy and others, Fisheries Minister Jayakumar said: "We have submitted to the Governor the list of legislators supporting Palanisamy. We also requested Rao to call Palanisamy to form the government."

Palanisamy is part of AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala camp.

According to Jayakumar, the Governor listened to them and said necessary action would be taken.

The Governor later met the rival party faction of acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Palanisamy meets Governor, stakes claim to form government

Palanisamy is part of AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala camp

Palanisamy is part of AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala camp

AIADMK's legislature party leader Edapadi K Palanisamy on Wednesday evening met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao with a list of legislators supporting him and staked claim to form the government, a party leader said.

Addressing reporters after the Governor met Palanisamy and others, Fisheries Minister Jayakumar said: "We have submitted to the Governor the list of legislators supporting Palanisamy. We also requested Rao to call Palanisamy to form the government."

Palanisamy is part of AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala camp.

According to Jayakumar, the Governor listened to them and said necessary action would be taken.

The Governor later met the rival party faction of acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Palanisamy meets Governor, stakes claim to form government

Palanisamy is part of AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala camp

AIADMK's legislature party leader Edapadi K Palanisamy on Wednesday evening met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao with a list of legislators supporting him and staked claim to form the government, a party leader said.

Addressing reporters after the Governor met Palanisamy and others, Fisheries Minister Jayakumar said: "We have submitted to the Governor the list of legislators supporting Palanisamy. We also requested Rao to call Palanisamy to form the government."

Palanisamy is part of AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala camp.

According to Jayakumar, the Governor listened to them and said necessary action would be taken.

The Governor later met the rival party faction of acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

image
Business Standard
177 22