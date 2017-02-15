Palanisamy meets Governor, stakes claim to form government

-
AIADMK's legislature party leader Edapadi K Palanisamy on Wednesday evening met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao with a list of legislators supporting him and staked claim to form the government, a party leader said.
Addressing reporters after the Governor met Palanisamy and others, Fisheries Minister Jayakumar said: "We have submitted to the Governor the list of legislators supporting Palanisamy. We also requested Rao to call Palanisamy to form the government."
Palanisamy is part of AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala camp.
According to Jayakumar, the Governor listened to them and said necessary action would be taken.
The Governor later met the rival party faction of acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.
