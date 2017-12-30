Palestine envoy shares stage with Hafiz Saeed, India reacts

Palestine's to shared a stage with JuD and the alleged mastermind of the 2008 terror attacks Hafiz Saeed, to which has reacted strongly.

"We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian in and with the Palestinian authorities," said in response to queries late Friday.

to on Friday shared the stage with at a gathering organised by Difa-e- Council, an umbrella organisation of hardline right-wing groups.

According to a report in Pakistan's The Nation daily, the central leadership of Difa-e-Pakistan-Council has announced to launch a countrywide movement for the liberation of and

The report quoted Ali as saying that "with Pakistan's tremendous support to cause, we do not feel alone".

This comes after voted with the rest of the world earlier in December in favour of an Arab resolution in the rejecting US Donald Trump's decision recognising as the capital of

--IANS

ab/in/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)