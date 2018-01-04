Palestinian Islamic Jihad warns of Israeli attack on Gaza

movement said on Wednesday that there are Israeli intentions to escalate aggression against the Strip.

"The threats against the Islamic Jihad, which are being fueled by the Zionist media, are an attempt to justify this aggression," quoted the movement as saying.

Israeli reported on Wednesday that mortar shells fired at from on Friday appear to be the same Iran-made projectiles used in a November 30 barrage fired by the Islamic Jihad group.

According to assessments, the recent attacks show that rulers of have lost ability to prevent other militants groups from carrying out attacks from the coastal enclave, Israeli media said.

The Islamic Jihad said it would claim responsibility of any anti- attacks its militants carry out, adding that "we are courageous enough to announce our operations against the occupation."

The movement warned of carrying out any military action against the Palestinians, stressing that they will respond to any Israeli military escalation.

Tension has been mounting between and Palestinian militants in the past few weeks, after destroyed a tunnel in October, killing 12 Islamic Jihad militants and wounding 17 others.

--IANS

sku/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)