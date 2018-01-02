Paloma Faith 'struggled' with parental expectations

Faith says she has struggled to meet her expectations of being a parent.

Faith, who has a 1-year-old child with her partner Leyman, says it is tough for her to be a mother, reports thetimes.co.uk.

"As a new mum, I've struggled with my expectations of myself as a parent. I had wanted a natural birth, but developed complications, so I didn't have a great birth experience and got lots of infections afterwards.

"I'd wanted to be a driven, energetic mother, but the first three months were spent in bed, shivering with high temperatures and on eight rounds of antibiotics while breastfeeding," she added.

--IANS

sas/rb

