TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Robots may replace 250K public sector UK workers by 2030: Think tank
Business Standard

Is Pamela Anderson dating Wikileaks founder Julian Assange?

Anderson has visited Assange five times in the past four months

IANS  |  London 

Julian Assange
Julian Assange

Actress Pamela Anderson has sparked dating rumours with Julian Assange after her frequent visits to the Wikileaks founder in London.

Anderson has visited Assange, who has been camping out at the Ecuadorean embassy for five years, five times in the past four months: on October 15, November 13 and December 7 and 12.

Most recently, she was seen at his residence on January 21 with a bag full of whole foods groceries, reports pagesix.com.

A political activist said: "(Pamela) seems to be wearing sexier outfits every time she visits."

Anderson and Assange share a mutual appreciation for Russia. Assange is believed to be well-connected to the Kremlin as much of his best material is said to come from Russian hackers while Anderson recently said she would love to become a Russian citizen.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Is Pamela Anderson dating Wikileaks founder Julian Assange?

Anderson has visited Assange five times in the past four months

Anderson has visited Assange five times in the past four months
Actress Pamela Anderson has sparked dating rumours with Julian Assange after her frequent visits to the Wikileaks founder in London.

Anderson has visited Assange, who has been camping out at the Ecuadorean embassy for five years, five times in the past four months: on October 15, November 13 and December 7 and 12.

Most recently, she was seen at his residence on January 21 with a bag full of whole foods groceries, reports pagesix.com.

A political activist said: "(Pamela) seems to be wearing sexier outfits every time she visits."

Anderson and Assange share a mutual appreciation for Russia. Assange is believed to be well-connected to the Kremlin as much of his best material is said to come from Russian hackers while Anderson recently said she would love to become a Russian citizen.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Is Pamela Anderson dating Wikileaks founder Julian Assange?

Anderson has visited Assange five times in the past four months

Actress Pamela Anderson has sparked dating rumours with Julian Assange after her frequent visits to the Wikileaks founder in London.

Anderson has visited Assange, who has been camping out at the Ecuadorean embassy for five years, five times in the past four months: on October 15, November 13 and December 7 and 12.

Most recently, she was seen at his residence on January 21 with a bag full of whole foods groceries, reports pagesix.com.

A political activist said: "(Pamela) seems to be wearing sexier outfits every time she visits."

Anderson and Assange share a mutual appreciation for Russia. Assange is believed to be well-connected to the Kremlin as much of his best material is said to come from Russian hackers while Anderson recently said she would love to become a Russian citizen.

image
Business Standard
177 22