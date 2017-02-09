Panasonic launches new 4K camera 'LUMIX FZ2500' at Rs 94,990

Targeting sports, nature and wildlife photography, Panasonic on Thursday launched a new "LUMIX FZ2500" at Rs 94,990.

The camera sports a 20x optical zoom and comes with variable frame rate, slow and quick motion effect, dolly zoom along with various functions required for professional video recording and can capture moments in 30fps.

" is targeted towards the professional users as well as those amateurs who need access to 4K video feature and inspire like quality in their pictures," said Gaurav Ghavri, Product Head, Digital Imaging, Panasonic India, in a statement.

The large 1-inch 20.1MP high sensitivity MOS sensor allows users to capture clear images with minimum noise even when shooting at a high ISO.

"The Venus Engine features multiple noise reduction systems to achieve high colour reproduction and high image quality with natural, true-to-life detail," the company said.

Earlier this year, Panasonic introduced a new LUMIX GH5, the latest flagship model of LUMIX G digital single lens mirror-less camera that can capture 6K photos.

The newly-added 6K photo makes it possible to capture moments at 30 fps by extracting the frame with the best timing out of the 6K burst file (in 4:3 or 3:2 aspect) to save as an approximately 18MP equivalent high-resolution photo.