Paraguay midfielder Ortigoza joins Rosario Central

has joined Central on an 18-month loan deal, the said.

The 33-year-old was ceded by Paraguayan side Olimpia, where he is under contract until June 2019, reports nes agency.

"I hope to be able to show the fans what I'm capable of from the very first match," Ortigoza said in a video posted on Central's official website on Saturday.

Ortigoza was born in but obtained Paraguayan citizenship in 2009 and made his international debut for his adopted country later that year.

Central are currently 21st in Argentina's 28-team standings after 12 matches in the 2017-18 season.

