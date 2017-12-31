JUST IN
Paraguay midfielder Ortigoza joins Rosario Central

IANS  |  Rio de Janeiro 

Paraguay international midfielder Nestor Ortigoza has joined Rosario Central on an 18-month loan deal, the Argentine club said.

The 33-year-old was ceded by Paraguayan side Olimpia, where he is under contract until June 2019, reports Xinhua nes agency.

"I hope to be able to show the fans what I'm capable of from the very first match," Ortigoza said in a video posted on Rosario Central's official website on Saturday.

Ortigoza was born in Argentina but obtained Paraguayan citizenship in 2009 and made his international debut for his adopted country later that year.

Rosario Central are currently 21st in Argentina's 28-team Primera Division standings after 12 matches in the 2017-18 season.

