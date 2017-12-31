Paraguay midfielder Ortigoza joins Rosario Central

-
ALSO READManchester City agree to deal for Paraguay midfielder Ex-Uruguay captain Lugano 'closer' to Sao Paulo off-field role Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay sign memorandum for 2030 WC bid Uruguay hold Argentina, Paraguay rout Chile in World Cup qualifier Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay launch joint bid for 2030 FIFA World Cup
-
Paraguay international midfielder Nestor Ortigoza has joined Rosario Central on an 18-month loan deal, the Argentine club said.
The 33-year-old was ceded by Paraguayan side Olimpia, where he is under contract until June 2019, reports Xinhua nes agency.
"I hope to be able to show the fans what I'm capable of from the very first match," Ortigoza said in a video posted on Rosario Central's official website on Saturday.
Ortigoza was born in Argentina but obtained Paraguayan citizenship in 2009 and made his international debut for his adopted country later that year.
Rosario Central are currently 21st in Argentina's 28-team Primera Division standings after 12 matches in the 2017-18 season.
--IANS
gau/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU