Parents can read kids' WhatsApp chats, rules Spanish court

Putting the rights and responsibilities of parents above laws, a Spanish has ruled that parents and guardians can monitor use by children and read their messages.

A divorced father of two won the right to read his children's messages as a result of the ruling, reported on Wednesday.

"The development of social networks, as well as WhatsApp, requires attention and vigilance of the parents to preserve the indemnity of minors," the was quoted as saying.

The man was facing the charge of breaching the right of his daughter after he read her chats. The unnamed man was sued by his ex-wife.

But a in the northern Spanish city of upheld his actions on December 26, saying that the use of by minors "requires attention and vigilance of the parents", the report said.

The unnamed mother told Spanish daily El Español: "Both my kids told me that their father took them to their bedrooms and went over my daughter's conversations with them."

A lower in the region earlier backed the mother saying that reading conversations of their daughter by her former husband amounted to breaching the children's right to privacy, an offence that carries a sentence of up to four years in prison as well as a fine.

Judges in the higher court, however, ruled that ultimately both parents had a greater right "to watch over" their children, report said.

