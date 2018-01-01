Paresh Pahuja predicted success of 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Paresh Pahuja, who made his debut with " Zinda Hai", says he predicted the box office success of the starrer.

The film, which released on December 22 last year, minted Rs 206.04 crore in seven days.

"Success of the first is extremely important for any actor's career, and ' Zinda Hai' is a blockbuster. I predicted it as it has Salman and (actress) together. It is also the sequel to the superhit 'Ek Tha Tiger'," Paresh said in a statement.

"Life has changed completely. People recognise me now. Professionally, things have changed big time. My phone hasn't stopped ringing. My dream directors are interested in me. People have voted for me for the Filmfare Best Supporting Role and Best Debut. My speech is already ready," he added.

On his debut with Salman, he said: "He has been my favourite since 'Karan Arjun'. I got to be in the same frame with him in my first The feeling was surreal."

