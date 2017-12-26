Paris Jackson celebrates holiday season with brothers

Model-actress posed with both her brothers -- and -- to celebrate the holiday season.

The daughter of the late of Pop took to to share with her fans her holiday experience on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk. She shared a series of shots in which she posed with her brothers Prince, 20, and Blanket, 15, apart from a friend.

She wrote: "Happy from ours to yours #brahdas."

In the image, Paris wears an oversized sweater with a graphic touting the band

wears a hooded black sweatshirt with a pair of dark blue jeans, while sports a grey shirt with a Marvel graphic with black shorts.

Paris shared a shot in which she was in a navy blue two-piece bikini as she dangled from a tree trunk.

She posted more shots, including one in which she and a friend posed holding doves in a village adorned with seasonal decorations.

In another post, she hinted that she might be vacationing on one of the Hawaiian islands, as she was seated outdoors with others playing the guitar.

"Mahalo to my new homies," she wrote, using the Hawaiian phrase of gratitude, "and cheers to many more spontaneous songs to come".

