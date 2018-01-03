Parrikar slams Goa Congress chief over port expansion issue

Chief Minister on Wednesday said state may be suffering from dementia, two days after the latter alleged that the was colluding with the on the contentious issue of expansion of at Goa's Port

"It is a foolish statement by He may be suffering from dementia," Parrikar told reporters at the state Secretariat when asked to respond to the charge levelled by Naik.

Naik, in a statement issued here, had alleged that the " had betrayed Goans on water issue and also colluded with the Adani Group" vis-a-vis expansion of coal handling facilites at the port -- an issue which has seen statewide protests and criticism from the opposition.

Parrikar said while the was not opposed to expansion of cargo handling berths at the main port, it was opposed to handling of coal at these berths, after the expansion work was completed.

"We are opposing coal expansion. If they use the berth for some other reason, I have no problem," Parrikar said.

The issue of coal pollution erupted in Goa, after the Port Trust, the state's only major port, sought permission from the for redevelopment and expansion of four berths at the port.

Three companies operate at the port, namely Adani Group, and

Coal imported into is expected to be transported to the manufacturing units in the neighbouring state of Karnataka, through a road and rail network, which is also under expansion.

"That application was by Jindals (JSW Steel). It is not connected to Adani. Adani has not been able to utilise even 50 per cent of the port (cargo handling berth) given to them," Parrikar said, adding that Naik did not even know of ground realities.

"He (Naik) doesn't read and he tends to forget," Parrikar added.

