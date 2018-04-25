Part of 2019 IPL may shift to the UAE due to general elections

A part of the 2019 (IPL) is likely to take place in the (UAE) due to the in 2019, a Board of Control for in India (BCCI) said.

"Due to the Lok Sabha elections, the IPL next year may take place in the UAE," the said on condition of anonymity.

"There could be a possibility of a part of the IPL being shifted like last time. It will depend on the dates," the added.

The first two weeks of the 2014 IPL was also played in the UAE, after the BCCI was forced to shift the cash-rich Twenty20 tournament outside the country because of the Lok Sabha elections in April-May.

The 11th edition of the IPL is currently underway. In 2009, the second edition of the IPL was hosted by

