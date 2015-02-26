Passenger interest of foremost importance: Suresh Prabhu

Railway Minister Thursday said the interests of the passengers will be of foremost importance to the government.

"95% of our passengers are common people; We have to take care of their interests, priorities & grievances," the minister tweeted minutes before presenting his maiden

"We will keep in mind long term interest of Railways & interests of common passenger & try to balance both," he tweeted.

"We have to get investments & become highly competitive in quality of services we offer," the minister said.