JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » Railway Budget » Top Stories
Business Standard

Passenger interest of foremost importance: Suresh Prabhu

He added that the govt would try to maintain a balance between the interest of the Railways and the interests of the common man

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Suresh Prabhu

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu Thursday said the interests of the passengers will be of foremost importance to the government.

"95% of our passengers are common people; We have to take care of their interests, priorities & grievances," the minister tweeted minutes before presenting his maiden budget.
Read our full coverage on Union Budget

"We will keep in mind long term interest of Railways & interests of common passenger & try to balance both," he tweeted.

"We have to get investments & become highly competitive in quality of services we offer," the minister said.
First Published: Thu, February 26 2015. 12:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements