Passenger interest of foremost importance: Suresh Prabhu

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu Thursday said the interests of the passengers will be of foremost importance to the government.
"95% of our passengers are common people; We have to take care of their interests, priorities & grievances," the minister tweeted minutes before presenting his maiden budget.
"We will keep in mind long term interest of Railways & interests of common passenger & try to balance both," he tweeted.
"We have to get investments & become highly competitive in quality of services we offer," the minister said.
