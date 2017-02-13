Pawan Kalyan hints at alliance with AAP

In a significant development, popular Telugu actor and Jana Sena chief said he will not mind having an alliance with the Aam Admi Party (AAP).

Pawan, currently on a visit to the US, said in an interview at Harvard University that like-minded people should come together.

"I don't mind actually," he said when asked if he will have an electoral alliance with the

"I personally feel, like-minded people should come together," said the actor-politician who plans to contest the 2019 election in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan floated Jana Sena on the eve of the 2014 elections but campaigned for the BJP-TDP alliance.

He turned against the two parties after the Centre denied special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

He has been targetting the for going back on its promise to give special category status and also criticizing the TDP for accepting special package instead of mounting pressure on the Centre for special status.

The younger brother of megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for more active role in

He addressed a series of meetings in recent months and flayed the BJP over many issues ranging from beef ban and patriotism to suicide of Dalit research scholar at Hyderabad University and demonetization.

Pawan said in the interview that he supported Narendra Modi in 2014 because he saw him as a leader who could inspire people. He, however, said that he was not happy with the way things have moved.

On demonetisation, he said it was "quite painful" for him to see people suffering.