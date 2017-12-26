JUST IN
Payne finds Cheryl an 'incredible mother'

IANS  |  London 

Former One Direction star Liam Payne says his girlfriend Cheryl has been an incredible mother to their son since the day he was born.

"I've got to start with Cheryl and my baby boy Bear. Holding my baby boy for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see," Payne said in a message, reports mirror.co.uk

"Cheryl has been an incredible mother to baby Bear since the day he was born and I can't thank her enough for that."

The couple became parents to son, Bear, in March.

