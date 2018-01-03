Peru defender Rodriguez joins Colombian club

Colombia's Junior de football club have announced the signing of international centre-back and forward for the 2018 season.

Rodriguez joins the club from Peruvian first division outfit Universitario, while Hernandez has parted ways with Brazil's Santos, Junior said on their official account on Tuesday, reports

Former Sporting defender Rodriguez, who has been capped 71 times for Peru's national team, spent just one season at Universitario following his December 2016 transfer from their Peruvian rivals Melgar.

Hernandes, capped once for Colombia, endured a frustrating 2017 in Brazil, managing just one goal in 27 matches for

Junior finished sixth in Colombia's 2017 aggregate standings, which collates results from the Apertura and Finalizacion tournaments.

