Peru defender Rodriguez joins Colombian club

Colombia's Junior de Barranquilla football club have announced the signing of Peru international centre-back Alberto Rodriguez and forward Vladimir Hernandez for the 2018 season.
Rodriguez joins the club from Peruvian first division outfit Universitario, while Hernandez has parted ways with Brazil's Santos, Junior said on their official Twitter account on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.
Former Sporting Lisbon defender Rodriguez, who has been capped 71 times for Peru's national team, spent just one season at Universitario following his December 2016 transfer from their Peruvian rivals Melgar.
Hernandes, capped once for Colombia, endured a frustrating 2017 in Brazil, managing just one goal in 27 matches for Santos.
Junior finished sixth in Colombia's 2017 aggregate standings, which collates results from the Apertura and Finalizacion tournaments.
