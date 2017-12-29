Peru president, opposition leader questioned in corruption case

and his main rival, Keiko Fujimori, have been questioned by prosecutors investigating the corruption scandal that has dominated Peruvian in 2017.

While prosecutors met Kuczynski at the presidential palace, -- the daughter of disgraced former Alberto -- reported to the General's Office for her interrogation on Thursday, news reported.

Their cases are not directly linked, but both have to do with the activities in of Brazilian Odebrecht, which has acknowledged paying $788 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in a dozen countries.

Kuczynski, accompanied by his attorney, spent four hours answering questions about payments from to his financial-consulting business.

The firm, Westfield Capital Ltd., received more than $782,000 from between 2004 and 2007, a period when Kuczynski served as in the 2001-2006 administration of

When word of those payments became public two weeks, Keiko Fujimori's Popular Force, which has a majority in Congress, pushed to impeach Kuczynski for having lied when he denied any connections to

The addressed last Thursday before the vote on the impeachment motion, telling lawmakers that during his tenure with the Toledo administration, he turned over management of Westfield to then-business partner Gerardo Sepulveda, and that it was the latter who signed the consulting contract with

Kuczynski said that he was unaware at the time of the work for Odebrecht, as he had erected a "Chinese wall" between himself and Westfield's operations.

The impeachment bid failed, thanks to the votes of Kenji -- Keiko's younger brother - and nine other dissident legislators.

At the AG Office, Keiko Fujimori, who lost to Kuczynski in the 2016 presidential runoff, submitted to five hours of questioning about allegations that received illegal campaign contributions from over the course of a decade.

The scandal has implicated Peru's major political parties and every presidential administration going back to 2005.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)