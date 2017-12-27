Peruvian President loses allies over Fujimori pardon

The repercussions of Peruvian Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's pardon for disgraced former continued to be felt as allies distanced themselves from the incumbent, and human rights organisations explored ways to send back to prison.

Roger Rodriguez, the of the Justice Ministry, along with two members of Peru's High-Level Commission on Peace, Reparation and Reconciliation, and Katherine Valenzuela, announced their resignation on Tuesday, news reported.

Their resignation letters were published in daily La Republica.

"did not qualify for the granting of a humanitarian pardon", Rodriguez wrote, while Sanchez said he would find it "shameful" to represent the government in discussions with victims of Fujimori, who was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for massacres and other crimes committed during his 1990-2000 tenure.

Lawmaker also resigned from and two other members, and Gino Costa, are expected to follow suit in the coming days amid continuing street protests over the pardon.

On another front, the human rights organisation asked the to order the to provide information on the pardon and to hold a public hearing on the matter.

Kuczynski signed the pardon just three days after he avoided impeachment due to the votes of 10 opposition lawmakers led by Fujimori's son Kenji, prompting many to suspect that political machinations were at work in the decision.

Kuczynski became by defeating Keiko -- Kenji's older sister -- in a 2016 runoff. During the campaign, he vowed not to pardon

The concluded that was suffering from a "progressive, degenerative and incurable disease" likely to be aggravated by the conditions in prison.

But according to Indira Huilca, enjoyed comfortable conditions in prison.

--IANS

soni/bg

