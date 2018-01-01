Pichai, Cook greet people on New Year

Several tech honchos, including and stalwart took to different platforms to wish people a prosperous New Year.

"The fireworks always looks amazing, on my bucket list to be there for New Years:) Wishing everyone happiness and good health in 2018!" tweeted.

"Goodbye 2017, Hello 2018! The best year yet starts now. #HappyNewYear to everyone!" Cook wrote on twitter.

While there was nothing from Mark Zuckerberg, the giant's posted a long message mentioning how millions of women and men stood up for equal rights and dignity for women and girls.

She said she was "thinking about how women banded together this year in remarkable ways".

She said that people should do their part to make situation right, wishing "more progress for women in 2018".

said: "Happy New Year to everyone everywhere -- looking forward to a peaceful and prosperous 2018 for all!"

tweeted, "May 2018 bring Peace, Health, and Happiness to all. Happy New Year!"

spent $4 million for a massive bash in

Meanwhile, NASA posted a recap of 2017 in 100 images and compiled their top photos from the past year.

