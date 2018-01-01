Pichai, Cook greet people on New Year

-
Several tech honchos, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple stalwart Tim Cook took to different social media platforms to wish people a prosperous New Year.
"The Sydney fireworks always looks amazing, on my bucket list to be there for New Years:) Wishing everyone happiness and good health in 2018!" Pichai tweeted.
"Goodbye 2017, Hello 2018! The best year yet starts now. #HappyNewYear to everyone!" Apple CEO Cook wrote on twitter.
While there was nothing from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the social media giant's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a long message mentioning how millions of women and men stood up for equal rights and dignity for women and girls.
She said she was "thinking about how women banded together this year in remarkable ways".
She said that people should do their part to make situation right, wishing "more progress for women in 2018".
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said: "Happy New Year to everyone everywhere -- looking forward to a peaceful and prosperous 2018 for all!"
Salesforce CEO tweeted, "May 2018 bring Peace, Health, and Happiness to all. Happy New Year!"
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel spent $4 million for a massive New Year's Eve bash in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, NASA posted a recap of 2017 in 100 images and compiled their top photos from the past year.
