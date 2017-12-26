Played parts that are reactive, passive: Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson, best known for his role of in the "Twilight" franchise, says in his acting career, he has played parts that were quite reactive and passive.

didn't know anything about his role when he joined the 2017 "Good Time" and became a part of the project because of directors and Josh Safdie, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"There was no role when I first signed up to it, no script or anything. I just really like the trailer to the directors's previous movie ('Heaven Knows What')," said.

"I've played a lot of parts that are quite reactive, and quite passive. I just wanted to play a part which was really on the front foot, and also didn't have any shame, or any fear.

"I think it's just my own insecurities, or whatever, I want to find someone who doesn't have them, and be like, okay, if I just hold onto the train, the train will go through the wall, and everything will be fine," he added.

