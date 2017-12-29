Ponting pitches for Australian education opportunities

-
-
Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has taken a stance on a different crease -- to bat for educational opportunities in his home state of Tasmania.
The Tasmanian government has appointed Pointing as its brand ambassador to invite students from India to "take advantage of Tasmania's world-class teaching and learning institutions".
"Right now, there are many opportunities and study options at both the University of Tasmania and TasTAFE, as well as a range of other specialist institutions, all our education offerings are recognised world-wide and sought after by those wanting a to set their career path on the right track," Ponting was quoted as saying in a statement .
"Importantly, gaining qualifications in Tasmania opens up the opportunity to stay on as a sponsored worker once you find the right job for you. This is a great way to make Tasmania your new home."
--IANS
sar/dg
