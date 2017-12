celebrated the fifth Midnight of his pontificate where he highlighted the Biblical story of and Mary, the parents of

The pontiff on Sunday night said that Christ's parents found no place to stay in Bethlehem except for a lowly manger and noted that Christian faith demands that foreigners be welcomed, reports news.

Amid heavy security at the solemn at which Catholics commemorate the birth of Jesus, which this year was not celebrated at midnight but it rather began at 9.30 p.m., delivered his remarks to about 10,000 people inside the St. here, while thousands of others followed the service outside.

The shepherds who first welcomed Baby Jesus were "forced to live on the edges of society" and were considered undesirable foreigners, said, adding "Everything about them generated mistrust. They were men and women to be kept at a distance, to be feared."

"Many other footsteps are hidden in the footsteps of and We see the tracks of entire families forced to set out in our own day. We see the tracks of millions of persons who do not choose to go away, but driven from their land, leave behind their dear ones," the pontiff said.

The 81-year-old Argentine pope - born - has consistently defended the situation of migrants, and in his homily at the he called for a "new social imagination ... in which none have to feel that there is no room for them on this earth."

told the assembled faithful that "Our document of citizenship" comes from God and thus respect for migrants is - and must be - an integral part of

"This is the joy that we tonight are called to share, to celebrate and to proclaim. The joy with which God, in his infinite mercy, has embraced us pagans, sinners and foreigners, and demands that we do the same," the pontiff said, going on to call people traffickers the "Herods of today," and declaring that they have blood on their hands.

is scheduled to deliver his traditional Day blessing and "Urbi et Orbi" (To the city and to the world) message from St. on Monday.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)