Sasikala convicted in DA case: How a Poes Garden raid did her in
Post conviction, Sasikala sacks CM, 19 others from AIADMK

Sasikala said AIADMK cadres should not have any truck with expelled leaders in future

IANS  |  Chennai 

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala. Photo: PTI

After the Supreme Court upheld her conviction for corruption, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala on Tuesday sacked acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and 19 leaders from the party.

All of them were dismissed on charges of acting against the party's policies and principles.

Those sacked included School Education Minister K Pandiarajan and former ministers C Ponnaiyan, P H Pandian, Natham R Viswanathan, K P Munusamy and P. Mohan.

The list does not include the names of AIADMK legislators and MPs who have supported Panneerselvam in the power struggle against Sasikala.

 

