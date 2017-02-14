Post conviction, Sasikala sacks CM, 19 others from AIADMK

-
ALSO READSasikala at Jaya memorial, places envelope 'with MLAs list' Sasikala's swearing-in date as Tamil Nadu CM not yet finalised: AIADMK Won't enter through back door, will not seek DMK's support: O Panneerselvam Panneerselvam, Sasikala meet Tamil Nadu governor as logjam continues Sasikala cannot sack Panneerselvam from AIADMK, says EC
-
After the Supreme Court upheld her conviction for corruption, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala on Tuesday sacked acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and 19 leaders from the party.
All of them were dismissed on charges of acting against the party's policies and principles.
Those sacked included School Education Minister K Pandiarajan and former ministers C Ponnaiyan, P H Pandian, Natham R Viswanathan, K P Munusamy and P. Mohan.
The list does not include the names of AIADMK legislators and MPs who have supported Panneerselvam in the power struggle against Sasikala.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU