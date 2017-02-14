Post conviction, Sasikala sacks CM, 19 others from AIADMK

After the Supreme Court upheld her conviction for corruption, General Secretary on Tuesday sacked acting Chief Minister and 19 leaders from the party.

All of them were dismissed on charges of acting against the party's policies and principles.

Those sacked included School Education Minister K Pandiarajan and former ministers C Ponnaiyan, P H Pandian, Natham R Viswanathan, K P Munusamy and P. Mohan.

The list does not include the names of legislators and MPs who have supported Panneerselvam in the power struggle against Sasikala.