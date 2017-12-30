Post-pub blaze, Mumbaikars nix plans of New Year partying

Traumatised by the pub fire which killed 14 on Friday, many Mumbaikars on Saturday said they have either cancelled or scaled down their planned New Year Eve celebrations.

Simultaneously, were launched with hashtags like #MumbaiMourning# appealing to people to boycott celebrations or at least subdue them.

The launched a drive #VrPlayingWithFire# to focus attention on the appalling lack of fire safety in public places, said its

"Don't we see that restaurants, hotels, multiplexes, etc that we visit have narrow passages that could be death traps in case of accidents," asked PRCI M.B. Jayaram.

"#vrplayingwithfire Do our homes, eateries, cinemas, offices, clubs, Rly stations, airports etc have fire safety norms? Raise ur voice, ask questions, post here & other platforms. No lessons learnt from past disasters? Act now, else repent later. Join @PRCINOW campaign," said PRCI tweets which have tagged media houses, professionals, influencers and the PMO and

like Facebook, and WhatsApp were flooded with messages from celebs to commoners paying homage to the 14 victims and lashing out at the authorities.

Candle-lightt marches and silent processions were also organised on Saturday by various organisations, including Sahas Foundation, which urged people to boycott celebrations in hotels, pubs, or restaurants, not burst crackers to welcome the New Year.

trader of Vile Parle appealed to people to take part in a peace-cum-solidarity march from Station to the Kamala Mills Compound in memory of the victims.

Tushar A. Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, however, frowned at the candle-marches and silent processions. "This is the time for direct protect and demand strict enforcement of rules and regulations, and a thorough cleanup of the rotten system. Protest and picket," Gandhi told IANS.

Corporate asked: "Why do such tragedies keep happening time and again, and why have we become a 'post-mortem nation' instead of being a pro-active one."

"Post-mortems only tell us the cause, the focus should be on how we can prevent such inidents. Accordingly, my wife and I have no plans for any celebrations," he said.

Hotel executive said after the tragedy, his family has voted against going out for partying on Sunday.

"You pay a premium price these days, the services and don't give you VFM. Sadly, everyone tries to make their last buck of the year greedily, and at risk to our lives. But being at home with family and dear ones will be the best that can happen this New Year Eve," Amanna told IANS.

J.P. Vaghani said it will be best not to celebrate New Year Eve this year.

"We must respect the victims of the Kamala Mills Compound tragedy. Their families should feel the people of are with them in their hour of sorrow," he said.

on Saturday lodged a complaint with Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, pointing at gross violations of human rights in the December 29 fire in the restaurants which killed 14. The has issued directions for an urgent hearing in the matter, he said.

Meanwhile, several restaurants, resorts, hotels and other venues for New Year Eve parties have reported cancellations by patrons, especially in the Lower area.

--IANS

qn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)