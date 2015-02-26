JUST IN
Prabhu outlines four goals for Indian Railways

Says it is their concern to deliver better customer services in the next five years

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Suresh Prabhu
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu Thursday outlined four goals for improvement in the Indian Railways over the next five years.

The goals are: giving a huge boost to customer experience, ensuring safer travel, modernisation of infrastructure and making Indian Railways financially self-sustainable, the minister said while presenting his maiden budget in the Lok Sabha.
"It is our concern to deliver better customer services in the next five years," he said.
First Published: Thu, February 26 2015. 12:42 IST

