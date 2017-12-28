Prasad talks about triple talaq Bill at BJP parliamentary meeting

-
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday spoke on the triple talaq Bill at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here and delineated its main features.
The bill is slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke briefly at the meeting and told the Bharatiya Janata Party MPs that his official mobile app has been updated to facilitate direct interaction by them.
Sources said Prasad told the meeting that the Bill proposes to declare pronouncement of talaq-e-biddat (three pronouncements of talaq at one go) by Muslim husbands void and illegal in view of the Supreme Court verdict.
He said that the illegal act of pronouncing talaq-e-biddat shall be a punishable offence and there is provision for subsistence allowance from the husband for the livelihood and daily supporting needs of the wife as also of the dependent children. The wife would also be entitled to the custody of minor children.
He also said that talaq-e-biddat has been banned in many Muslim-majority countries and took a dig at parties opposing the bill.
The BJP has issued a whip to its MPs to be present in the House when the Bill is introduced.
