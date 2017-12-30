President calls for fight against stigma of mental health

Calling for a national mission to make facilities accessible to all, on Saturday said must fight against the stigma surrounding

"The biggest obstacle that patients of mental and neurological problems face is stigma and denial. Our society has to fight this culture of stigma," the said while addressing the 22nd convocation of the National Institute of and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) here.

"As a country we must talk about issues and not treat them as guilty secrets that are pushed under the carpet," Kovind asserted.

" is particularly a problem among the young in the prime of their life, among the elderly, and those in urban areas. In India, all three segments are growing," he reiterated.

At least 10 per cent of have one or more mental problems, which is larger than the entire population of Japan, the stated.

"There are just about 5,000 psychiatrists and less than 2,000 clinical psychologists in our country, these numbers are very small," he lamented.

According to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) study in 2014, is among the leading countries battling depression and anxiety.

Over five crore are fighting depression each day, with an availability of only about 0.3 psychiatrists and 0.07 psychologists for ever 100,000 people in the country, as per WHO.

"By 2022, needs to ensure that those suffering from severe disorders are diagnosed and have access to treatment facilities. Let us take this up as a national mission," Kovind insisted.

Calling NIMHANS a "national asset", the said the institution has had a commendable record of treating about 700,000 patients each year, including many from abroad.

Set up in 1925, NIMHANS is the apex centre for and education in the country, running autonomously under the ministry of health and family welfare.

Vajubhai R.Vala, of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar, Union and Family Affairs J.P. Nadda were among the others present at the event.

