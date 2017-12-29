President, PM condole deaths in Mumbai fire

and Modi on Friday condoled the death of 14 persons, who died after a fire broke out in a pub in

"Disturbing news about the fire in Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue operations," the said in a tweet.

"Anguished by the fire in My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly," Modi said.

At least 21 others were also injured in the deadly blaze that broke out in Kamala Mills compound early on Friday.

The blaze was reported around 12.30 a.m. from a bistro The Mojo, a rooftop restaurant in The Kamla Trade House. It quickly spread to another pub and a restaurant in the vicinity, said an of (BMC) Disaster Control.

More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to fight the blaze which was brought under control around 6.30 a.m.

