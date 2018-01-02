Profit booking subdues equity indices

Profit booking during the last hour of Tuesday's trade session pulled the key indices of the Indian to a flat close.

According to market analysts, heavy selling pressure in healthcare, capital goods and pared initial gains and induced volatility.

At 3.35 p.m., the 30-scrip BSE Sensex, which had previously closed at 33,812.75 points, provisionally closed flat at 33,812.26 points.

Similarly, the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) Nifty50 closed on a flat note at 10,442.20 points, up by a mere by 6.65 points or 0.06 per cent.

On Monday, profit booking coupled with low volumes and had depressed the key indices.

The had ended Monday's trade at 33,812.75 points, down 244.08 or 0.72 per cent, while, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 10,435.55 points, down by 95.15 points or 0.90 per cent.

--IANS

rv-ag/rn

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)