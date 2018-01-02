Profit booking subdues equity indices

Profit booking during the last hour of Tuesday's trade session pulled the key indices of the Indian equity market to a flat close.
According to market analysts, heavy selling pressure in healthcare, capital goods and oil and gas stocks pared initial gains and induced volatility.
At 3.35 p.m., the 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex, which had previously closed at 33,812.75 points, provisionally closed flat at 33,812.26 points.
Similarly, the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) Nifty50 closed on a flat note at 10,442.20 points, up by a mere by 6.65 points or 0.06 per cent.
On Monday, profit booking coupled with low volumes and higher crude oil prices had depressed the key indices.
The S&P BSE Sensex had ended Monday's trade at 33,812.75 points, down 244.08 or 0.72 per cent, while, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 10,435.55 points, down by 95.15 points or 0.90 per cent.
