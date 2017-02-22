TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Naidu condoles deaths in Hyderabad fire

Six die in Hyderabad fire

Business Standard

'Project Sangam' to skill, employ people in India: Nadella

IANS  |  Mumbai 

In a major push for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Skill India' mission, Microsoft's Indian-born CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday launched "Project Sangam" to help the government not only train but also assist people get jobs via professional networking website LinkedIn that was acquired by the company last year.

Aimed at employing and empowering the people, "Project Sangam" will commence from Andhra Pradesh.

"The company will allow people to enroll through Aadhaar cards and later utilise LinkedIn to manage their profiles," Nadella said during Microsoft's prestigious "Future Decoded" event here.

As soon as the training is completed, Microsoft will update their profiles for employers to shortlist and hire the skilled workers. The candidates will also receive job options according to their skills.

Billed as one of the largest such pacts in the global social media space, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in an all-cash deal last year.

LinkedIn, which has more than 35 million of its over 430 million users in India, retained its distinct brand, culture and independence.

--IANS

sku/na/py/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

'Project Sangam' to skill, employ people in India: Nadella

In a major push for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Skill India' mission, Microsoft's Indian-born CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday launched "Project Sangam" to help the government not only train but also assist people get jobs via professional networking website LinkedIn that was acquired by the company last year.

In a major push for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Skill India' mission, Microsoft's Indian-born CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday launched "Project Sangam" to help the government not only train but also assist people get jobs via professional networking website LinkedIn that was acquired by the company last year.

Aimed at employing and empowering the people, "Project Sangam" will commence from Andhra Pradesh.

"The company will allow people to enroll through Aadhaar cards and later utilise LinkedIn to manage their profiles," Nadella said during Microsoft's prestigious "Future Decoded" event here.

As soon as the training is completed, Microsoft will update their profiles for employers to shortlist and hire the skilled workers. The candidates will also receive job options according to their skills.

Billed as one of the largest such pacts in the global social media space, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in an all-cash deal last year.

LinkedIn, which has more than 35 million of its over 430 million users in India, retained its distinct brand, culture and independence.

--IANS

sku/na/py/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 image
Business Standard
177 22

'Project Sangam' to skill, employ people in India: Nadella

In a major push for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Skill India' mission, Microsoft's Indian-born CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday launched "Project Sangam" to help the government not only train but also assist people get jobs via professional networking website LinkedIn that was acquired by the company last year.

Aimed at employing and empowering the people, "Project Sangam" will commence from Andhra Pradesh.

"The company will allow people to enroll through Aadhaar cards and later utilise LinkedIn to manage their profiles," Nadella said during Microsoft's prestigious "Future Decoded" event here.

As soon as the training is completed, Microsoft will update their profiles for employers to shortlist and hire the skilled workers. The candidates will also receive job options according to their skills.

Billed as one of the largest such pacts in the global social media space, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in an all-cash deal last year.

LinkedIn, which has more than 35 million of its over 430 million users in India, retained its distinct brand, culture and independence.

--IANS

sku/na/py/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22