Protesters in Beirut call on Israel to release Palestinian teen

Lebanese and Palestinian protesters, including children from Palestinian refugee camps, participated in a protest in on Tuesday to show solidarity with a teenager and other Palestinian minors being held in Israeli prisons.

The organised the protest in front of the International Committee of the (ICRC) offices, reported.

The group also presented a letter of protest to the ICRC's in Lebanon, Christophe Martin, stating that the arrest, torture, trial and house arrest of children constituted both a human rights violation and a war crime.

In addition, the center called on the to denounce the arrest of Palestinian children and all inhumane practices against the Palestinian people in the occupied territories.

Palestinian teenager was arrested last week after appearing in a video that shows her scuffling with Israeli soldiers.

The video, which went viral on the Internet, shows al-Tamimi shouting, pushing and slapping two Israeli soldiers.

The 16-year-old girl and her mother, Nariman, were later arrested.

People all over the world have condemned their detention and taken to to call for their release.

