Angry Venezuelans took to the streets after accused of being behind a pork shortage that left thousands of the country's poor without their traditional dinner, the media reported.

On Wednesday night, Maduro announced that he had been unable to distribute thousands of pork hind legs to the poorest neighbourhoods in the country as he had promised earlier in the month as part of the monthly subsidised ration, reports

"What happened to the pork," Maduro asked during a televised address. "They sabotaged us. I can name a country: "

Like many in Latin America, Venezuelans typically eat pork legs, known locally as "pernil de cerdo", during the holidays.

Venezuelans who protested on Wednesday and Thursday said they were angry that another government promise had been broken.

Dubbed the "pork revolution" on social media, the protests saw residents take to the streets to bang pots and pans and burn trash.

Many complained that their holidays would once again be marred by shortages of and basic supplies.

A protester told on Thursday: "They promised us the pork hind legs, chicken, meat... But nothing has been delivered."

Another protester told news on Thursday in Caracas: "We are protesting here about everything, about health, about We are protesting because there is no transportation, we are protesting because there is no social security. We are protesting for everything that the human being, the person, needs to live in a normal country."

Meanwhile, in response to Maduro's allegations, Portugal's said the government had no power to "sabotage the pork hind leg".

Portuguese company Raporal, which supplied pork hind legs to in 2016, issued a statement saying that still owed it, and its parent company Agrovarius, close to $47 million stemming from last year's order of 14,000 tonnes of pork hind legs.

The statement, reported by Portuguese RTP, added that had made some payments on that debt but that no payment had been received since August.

