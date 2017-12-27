Proud after Man Utd draw: Burnley's Dyche

Sean praised his side and said he is proud after registering a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the English League (EPL) tie here.

Striker (3rd minute) and midfielder (36th) gave the initial lead in the first-half at the Old Trafford here on Tuesday. Later (53rd, 90+1) scored a brace to draw his side level.

The draw helped rise to seventh in the table with 33 points, while Manchester United remain second with 43 after 20 matches.

"There is nothing other than pride in what we've achieved today," was quoted as saying by Fox on Tuesday.

"The squad is at stretch and I've spoken many times about my belief in the group and that was on show today.

"On the back of an awkward game (0-3 loss against Tottenham Hotspur) the other day, it's a fantastic point because it's very difficult to come here," he added.

--IANS

sam/ajb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)