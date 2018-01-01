Punjab Governor, CM hope for peaceful New Year

JUST IN
Himachal Governor, CM greet people on New Year

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday wished a happy, peaceful and prosperous New Year, with the optimism the year would usher in a new era of growth and development for Punjab.

In a message, the Chief Minister extended greetings to the people of the state, as well Punjabis living in other parts of world, and exhorted them to work zealously to ensure development and progress.

"Let us resolve to build a strong, peaceful and united India and rededicate ourselves to work for its progress and prosperity," the Governor said.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 09:40 IST

