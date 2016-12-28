Vladimir Putin launches natural gas pipeline supply to Crimea

Russian President launched a natural gas pipeline linking to Russia's gas pipeline system, which will allow the inhabitants of the peninsula to receive a continuous supply of gas.

During the ceremony, said via video conference that this is another important outcome for the development of and its future, Efe news reported.

He announced that two power plants will be built within the next two years to meet all the electricity needs of the peninsula's inhabitants.

The length of the natural gas pipeline is 358.7 km.

has not given up on retaking Crimea, which considers territory occupied by Russia, while Moscow says that inhabitants opted mostly to join the Russian federation through a referendum.