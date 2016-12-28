Vladimir Putin launches natural gas pipeline supply to Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin
launched a natural gas pipeline linking Crimea
to Russia's gas pipeline system, which will allow the inhabitants of the peninsula to receive a continuous supply of gas.
During the ceremony, Vladimir Putin
said via video conference that this is another important outcome for the development of Crimea
and its future, Efe news
reported.
He announced that two power plants will be built within the next two years to meet all the electricity needs of the peninsula's inhabitants.
The length of the natural gas pipeline is 358.7 km.
Ukraine
has not given up on retaking Crimea, which Kiev
considers territory occupied by Russia, while Moscow says that Crimea
inhabitants opted mostly to join the Russian federation through a referendum.
