Putin stresses love for family in New Year greeting

Russian called on the people to express love to their family members in his traditional New Year greeting that went on air Sunday.

Putin said the New Year is a family holiday and important changes will come if people remember and care for parents while understanding children and supporting people around.

He asked everyone to forgive and hug each other and share the New Year happiness with relatives and friends even far away.

The also praised those on duty during the holidays.

--IANS

vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)