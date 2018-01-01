JUST IN
'Pyongyang ready to send athletes to S.Korea for Olympics'

IANS  |  Seoul 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday that his country is willing to send a delegation of athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea's PyeongChang.

"The Winter Games to be held in South Korea will be a good occasion for the country. We sincerely hope that the Winter Olympics will be a success. We have readiness to take various steps, including the dispatch of the delegation," Kim said in his New Year's Day address, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim said that Pyongyang was open to talks with Seoul to discuss its participation in the Games, reports Efe.

"This year marks the 70th anniversary of the North Korean regime's establishment, and the South will host the Winter Games. This year holds significance for the two Koreas," he added.

The remarks by the North Korean leader were the first time the isolated Asian country has made an official statement regarding its willingness to participate in the Games, which will take place between February 9 and 25, while the Paralympics will be held in the same city from March 9 to 18.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 13:20 IST

