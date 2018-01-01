'Pyongyang ready to send athletes to S.Korea for Olympics'

North Korean leader said on Monday that his country is willing to send a delegation of athletes to the 2018 in South Korea's PyeongChang.

" to be held in will be a good occasion for the country. We sincerely hope that the will be a success. We have readiness to take various steps, including the dispatch of the delegation," Kim said in his address, news agency reported.

Kim said that was open to talks with to discuss its participation in the Games, reports

"This year marks the 70th anniversary of the North Korean regime's establishment, and the South will host This year holds significance for the two Koreas," he added.

The remarks by the North Korean leader were the first time the isolated Asian country has made an official statement regarding its willingness to participate in the Games, which will take place between February 9 and 25, while the Paralympics will be held in the same city from March 9 to 18.

