Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 835 mobile platform

Chip manufacturer has introduced its newest mobile platform 835 processor with X16 LTE modem, which will provide high performance and enhanced power efficiency.

The 835 is designed to support next-generation entertainment experiences and connected Cloud services for premium consumer and enterprise devices, including smartphones, VR/AR head-mounted displays, IP cameras, tablets, mobile PCs and other devices running a variety of operating systems, including Android and Windows 10, with support for legacy Win32 apps.

"Our new flagship processor is designed to meet the demanding requirements of mobile virtual reality and ubiquitous connectivity while supporting a variety of thin and light mobile designs," said Cristiano Amon, Executive Vice-President, Technologies, Inc., in a statement.

The 835 features Kryo 280 CPU with four performance cores running at up to 2.45 GHz and four efficiency cores running up to 1.9GHz. It also includes hardware-based user authentication, device security for use cases such as mobile payments, enterprise access and users' personal data.

The processor integrates the new Adreno 540 GPU and Spectra 180 image sensor processor (ISP) for next-generation camera capabilities.

The mobile platform is 35 per cent smaller in package size and consumes 25 per cent less power compared to the previous generation flagship processor, which equates to longer battery life and thinner designs.

Additionally, the 835 is equipped with Quick Charge 4 for up to 20 per cent faster charging and up to 30 per cent higher efficiency than Quick Charge 3.0.

Manufactured using the 10nm FinFET process node, the 835 is in production now and is expected to be shipped in commercial devices in the first half of 2017, the company said.