Rail budget very disappointing: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Thursday termed the 2015 railway budget as "very disappointing" as it only rehashed the UPA's various initiatives.
"Rail Budget 2015 is very disappointing, they are only presenting old UPA's initiatives revamped," the Congress Twitter handle quoted her as saying.
Read our full coverage on Union Budget
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu's first budget promises nine more high-speed trains, faster speed of existing trains, Wi-Fi at 400 stations, user-friendly ladders to mount upper berths, easier norms for unreserved tickets, 17,000 bio-toilets in trains, better connectivity in north-east, and cameras for safety of women travellers, among other things.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU