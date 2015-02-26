JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » Railway Budget » Top Stories
Business Standard

Rail budget very disappointing: Sonia Gandhi

On the Congress Twitter handle she said that they are only presenting old UPA's initiatives revamped

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Thursday termed the 2015 railway budget as "very disappointing" as it only rehashed the UPA's various initiatives.

"Rail Budget 2015 is very disappointing, they are only presenting old UPA's initiatives revamped," the Congress Twitter handle quoted her as saying.
Read our full coverage on Union Budget

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu's first budget promises nine more high-speed trains, faster speed of existing trains, Wi-Fi at 400 stations, user-friendly ladders to mount upper berths, easier norms for unreserved tickets, 17,000 bio-toilets in trains, better connectivity in north-east, and cameras for safety of women travellers, among other things.
First Published: Thu, February 26 2015. 16:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements