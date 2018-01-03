Railways to install GPS devices on 2,700 electric locomotives

In a bid to provide real time train information, the plans to install devices on over 2,700 electric locomotives by December 2018, was told on Wednesday.

" in collaboration with (ISRO) is implementing Real-Time Train Information System (RTIS) which involves tracking of train by placing GPS/GAGAN ( Aided Geo Augmented Navigation System) based devices on locomotives," of State for Rajen Gohain told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

"In Phase one, the RTIS project will cover about 2,700 electric locomotives in which the device will be installed. This phase is planned to be completed by December 2018," he said.

He also said that in remaining locomotives will be installed in subsequent phases.

According to railways, the trials for this system have been done on the New Delhi- and New Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani trains on six electric locomotives.

"A reliable and high level, of about 99.3 per cent of real time reporting of arrival departure timing updates has been observed, which is considered adequate to meet the RTIS requirements," the added.

--IANS

aks/vd

