Rajasthan MLA's resignation rejected by Speaker

The resignation of Independent to protest the handling of the doctors' strike was rejected by Assembly Meghwal on Tuesday.

Sharma tendered his resignation as a mark of protest against the government's "apathetic attitude" in handling the doctors' strike which claimed several lives in the state.

According to sources, the resignation letter comprised three pages, which is not according to the set pattern. The resignation letter mainly comprises a page, and never comes along with the reasons and explanations.

Since Sharma's resignation letter "read more like a memorandum" there were few chances of it getting accepted, the sources added.

The doctors strike in ended last Wednesday. However, during the strike period, both in November and December, around 300 patients are reported to have died due to absence of doctors in hospitals.

