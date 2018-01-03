Rajasthan road accident kills 11

A speeding bus rammed into a tractor-trolley in in on Wednesday, leaving 11 people dead and 25 critically injured.

Official sources said reckless driving by the was the prime reason for the tragedy. The bus was on its way from Sardarpurshahar to Churu.

The bus was trying to overtake another bus in village Rohalsahabsar when it hit the trolley coming from the opposite direction.

Such was the impact of the accident that the bus split into two and the passengers were left stuck inside.

Locals who rushed to help had a tough time taking out the dead and injured from the bus.

The injured were taken to the Those in critical condition were shifted to

Grieving relatives found it difficult to identify the mangled bodies. Most victims were identified with the help of their clothes and identity cards.

The administration has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for the families of the deceased and Rs 10,000 for the injured. Seven of the dead were from Churu.

