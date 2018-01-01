Rajinikanth launches website for political change

Superstar Rajinikanth, who made waves on Sunday by plunging into electoral politics, on Monday launched a website and an app inviting people to sign up in his campaign to bring about a political change in

Even as established political parties by and large appeared to play the wait-and-watch game, uploaded a one-minute video extending New Year greetings and thanking all those who supported his entry into

"I have created a web page -- -- where members of my registered fans associations and unregistered associations and people who want a good change in Tamil Nadu's can register with their names and voter ID to coordinate ourselves.

"Let us bring a good change in Hail Tamil people and Tamil Nadu," he said in the video, which had a logo made famous by him in his super-hit film "Baba" with words "Truth, Labour, Elevation".

Accusing political parties of "looting" the people, on Sunday said he would float a new party to pursue "spiritual politics" and vowed to contest the next Assembly elections.

After years of uncertainty, the 68-year-old bus conductor-turned-heartthrob of told cheering supporters here that his decision was a "compulsion of time".

Alleging that in the country had gone "very wrong", said: "Under the guise of democracy, political parties are looting their own people." Such a system, he added, needed to be changed.

Meanwhile, former claimed that his party was not perturbed by Rajini's announcement.

Ever since 1996, the has been working on a strategy of 'anti-DMK+Congress+Rajinikant factor' and the actor's Sunday announcement that he would float a party was not worrying, he said.

"There is a widespread perception that is taking a political plunge at the insistence of BJP. His announcement that he would practice 'spiritual politics' will cost his proposed party the minority votes," Palaniswamy told IANS.

In 1996 declared that if was voted back to power, even God would not be able to save That statement was said to have played a major role in the victory of the DMK-TMC combine then.

However, in 2004, said his vote was for the BJP which had aligned with for the Lok Sabha polls. At that time, he was very upset at the that opposed him for his smoking and drinking scenes in the movie "Baba". The PMK was then aligned with the DMK.

"The is facing an uphill task. Firstly, he has to build the His age (67) as well as the age of his fans, who are around 50, are against him," Palaniswamy added.

According to him, Rajinikanth's foray would affect only the Congress, DMK and the

While declined to comment on Rajini's decision, on Monday said that only should explain what he meant by "spiritual politics".

MDMK refused to comment on Rajinikanth's decision, noting that everyone had a right to join

The hugely popular said his party would not contest the upcoming local body elections but would field candidates in all the 234 Assembly seats in 2021.

In a clear attack on the ruling AIADMK, said the happenings in in the past one year -- since died in December 2016, leading to splits in the party -- had made the state a laughing stock.

said people saw AIADMK's as a true for taking on the BJP that is in power nationally.

" may say he will practice that will not be based on caste or religion. But the political fabric at the ground level is that of caste," he told IANS.

According to Arokiasamy, at the most may target Dalit votes if one goes by the theme of his last movie "Kabali".

He said DMDK founder took several years to condition and convert his fan clubs into a political organisation.

On Sunday, the himself admitted that in a state with a plethora of political parties, it would be no easy task to float a new one. "It is like taking a pearl from the deep sea."

According to Arokiasamy, the possibility of merging with the BJP in the future cannot be ruled out.

