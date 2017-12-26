Rajinikanth to announce his political plans on Dec 31

Tamil superstar on Tuesday addressing his fans here said he will announce his political stance on December 31.

Rajnikanth said he was not saying he would enter but would only announce his "political stance" on that day.

The said he was not new to politics, however, it required time to "study and strategise". "We will see when the war comes and war is nothing but an election."

"One has to win a war. Bravery is not enough to win the war. Strategy is needed," said.

He said more than the people, the media was interested in knowing about his political plans.

He also advised his fans not to focus on the negative information being circulated in the "Focus on positive thoughts," he said.

Members of Rajinikanth's fan club would also get an opportunity to take a photograph with their matinee idol at the meeting.

In November, had told reporters that there was no hurry for him to enter

In May, while addressing a large gathering of his fans, said he would choose the path of if "God willing".

"God decides what we have to do in life at every phase. Right now, he wants me to be an and I'm fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter tomorrow.

"If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won't work with such people," he had said.

--IANS

vj/in

