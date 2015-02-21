Rajnath meets farmer representatives on land ordinance

Home Minister Saturday met some representatives of over the land ordinance, in an indication that there was rethink in the government on the issue following a proposed protest by social activist and some opposition parties.

Sources said the farmer representatives told that the government had brought the ordinance without proper consultation.

They also asked the government to take into account their views before bringing the bill in parliament to replace the ordinance.

The sources said the Bharatiya Janata Party was concerned about Hazare's protest against the ordinance and any perception of the party being viewed as anti-farmer.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is expected to join the protest.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu had said in an interview that there was no question of the government going back on the ordinance concerning the but it was open to meaningful suggestions.