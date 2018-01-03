Rajya Sabha disrupted over Maharashtra violence

The was repeatedly disrupted and adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday after the opposition created a over the violence in

The first adjournment came minutes after the House met for the day. As the opposition members raised the issue and sought a discussion during Zero Hour, adjourned it till 12 noon.

As soon as the House met again, the opposition members protested again -- against the anti-Dalit violence. The then adjourned the House till 2.

For a second time in this session, the TV suspended live telecast on Naidu's instructions.

The riots in Koregaon-Bhima in district on Monday led to the death of a 28-year-old,

The and the Nationalist Party blamed the in the state for security lapses that led to the violence.

--IANS

mak/ksk/vm/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)