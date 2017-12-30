Rape, murder accused arrested in J&K

The accused in the rape and of a woman in Jammu and Kashmir's district has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The woman, a mother of seven children, had gone on Wednesday with her ailing mother to the district hospital from where she went missing.

Her body was recovered by police from an orchard in district on Thursday.

"Based on CCTV footage obtained from the hospital, we have arrested the culprit identified as belonging to Naidkhai area of district.

"When confronted with evidence, he confessed to his heinous crime," police said.

